Bradford City boss Stuart McCall wary of Bury threat despite lowly position in League One

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall believes weekend opponents Bury will be dangerous despite their lowly position.

The Bantams, fourth in League One, travel to Gigg Lane for their third meeting of the season with the Shakers.

With one victory in the Checkatrade Trophy to their name along with a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade in League One, high-flying Bradford are expected to strengthen their play-off push with all three points.

However, McCall, who has been shortlisted for the League One manager of the month award, points to the resources at the Lancashire club's disposal this term as proof that his side will have to fight hard for an 18th win of the season.

“Bury have probably got the biggest squad in the league and spent a fair bit of money," said McCall ahead of taking on Lee Clark's men, who are 17th in the table.

"They have got some good pros in there and some experienced players who will help the young ones in the battle for survival.”

Long-term absentees Matthew Kilgallon, Alex Gilliead and Reece Webb-Foster are missing but McCall reports no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip across the Pennines.