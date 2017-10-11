Bradford City quarter-term report: Gutsy Bantams on course for automatic promotion

Yorkshire Post football writer Leon Wobschall reviews the quarter of the League One campaign and discusses where Bradford City will finish this season.

Watch Leon's season summary in the two-minute video above or scroll down for his written assessment.

Bradford City sit third in the Championship after 12 games

So far so good?

It was a difficult summer for Bradford, they lost a few players in the aftermath of the play-off final defeat with James Meredith, Rory McArdle and Mark Marshall all moving to pastures new. There were fears of a potential hangover but it's been a terrific opening quarter.

They have shown their gutsy and ugly side to get a few results and turned on the style to win in places like Peterborough and MK Dons. All areas of the team are functioning at the minute. Stuart McCall has spoken of the midfield saying it's the best in the division, defensively they are looking strong, and up front there is pace in Dom Poleon and Charlie Wyke has been doing the business.

No one wants to get too far in front of them. Everyone at Bradford wants to get back into the Championship. But it is stacking up nice.

Room for improvement?

In January it could be a case of getting a couple more bodies in to help them retain their position and kick on again.

Where will they be at Christmas?

If they can be in the top three in January, hopefully a couple more buys will give them every chance. They have a really strong home form, it's something the Bantams have had in the last few years. It's all pointing towards a real strong chance of automatic promotion.