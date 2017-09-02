Bradford City ratings: Hat-trick hero takes top marks as Bantams punish sloppy Bristol Rovers

Charlie Wyke scored a hat-trick as Bradford City produced a dazzling performance to beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 in front of the Sky cameras.

Chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe was at Valley Parade and judged the performances from the Bantams.

Charlie Wyke celebrates one of his three goals with his Bradford teammates

Doyle 6 - Almost embarrassed by a deep cross that he chased and had no hope of reaching but Knight-Percival headed off the line to save his blushes. Otherwise, well protected by his defence.

McMahon 7 - Two assists. His pinpoint delivery from corners could - and maybe should - have brought three goals inside the opening 24 minutes. Nearly cost his side dear, though, with mistake that let Ellis Harrison in just after half-time.

Knight-Percival 8 - Ended a couple of barn-storming runs by Rovers in the first half with rock solid tackles on the edge of the City area. Also headed off the line from Byron Moore and then used his body to block the Rovers defence and allow Wyke to head in the second goal..

Kilgallon 7 - After an injury-hit first year at Valley Parade, Kilgallon looks back to the sort of high standards he had previously set in his career. Couple of vital blocks.

Chicksen 7 - Back for first time since fracturing his cheekbone on opening day and sporting a protective mask, he was neat and tidy down the left flank.

Gilliead 7 - Lively form of the past couple of games continued to suggest his confidence is up right now.

Reeves 7 - Busy display, offering a protective shield in front of the back four and also an option whenever a team-mate was under pressure in possession.

Vincelot 7 - Came close to opening the scoring with a header from a corner before setting up Wyke’s opener via a flick-on, again from a corner. Booked for cynical foul on Harrison as he broke.

Law 7 - Given licence to roam behind the front two and put that to good use, particularly in the first half. Had a couple of good chances himself but was unable to convert.

Wyke 9 - First goals of the season, as a clinical volley at the far post from a flicked-on corner was followed by two towering headers after the break to net his first hat-trick since November, 2016.

Poleon 7 - Won the corner that led to the opening goal and also linked up well with Wyke. Unfortunate that a Law cross intended for the former Leeds junior was diverted behind his run by a Rovers leg.

Substitutes

Patrick (for Poleon 72) 6 - Had a late run at Jonathan Burn but his cross was lacking in sufficient quality to trouble Rovers.

Jones (for Wyke 78) - Came on as City retreated to protect what they had, especially after Bodin had pulled a goal back, so had little chance to shine.