Bradford City step into unknown against Guardiola’s youngsters

BRADFORD CITY manager Stuart McCall admits tonight’s return to Checkatrade Trophy action against Manchester City’s youngsters will be a step into the unknown for the League One club.

The Bantams host the Blues’ Under-21s in a Group F fixture that was moved from the usual slot for ties at the request of the Premier League outfit.

Manchester City did not enter last season, but a change of rules that now allows Trophy games to be played outside the international breaks – something that had been a problem due to so many youngsters being away on duty for their respective countries – brought about a change of heart.

With manager Pep Guardiola’s senior side in Carabao Cup action against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the team taking on Bradford is likely to be very young – making preparations difficult for McCall.

The Bantams’ chief said: “It is always good to see what the upcoming talent is like, especially at a club like Manchester City, who you would expect to have the creme de la creme of kids.

“But we don’t know what to expect. Kenny (Black, assistant manager) was at their first game against Rotherham so we have had a look at what system we expect them to play, but we won’t know a great deal about their players.

“That said, if you are a kid there then this is a competitive game and one to relish. They will want to impress at a nice big stadium on a decent pitch.”

Bradford top Group F on goal difference from Chesterfield, who have played a game more.

The Blues’ Academy side have also played just once and boast two points, after edging the penalty shoot-out against Rotherham United that followed a 1-1 draw in August.

“The game could have been played earlier,” said McCall, whose side travel to Portsmouth this weekend, “but it gave us eight games inside a month or something like that.

“So, we went for this one. Portsmouth don’t have a game in midweek, that was my only concern. We were at MK Dons recently and they had a (Checkatrade) game in midweek, but changed their entire team.”