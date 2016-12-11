Bradford City struggling to score but stalemate is a good advert for League One

Bradford City failed to score for the third time in four League matches when held at home by Charlton, but manager Stuart McCall believes there were so many chances at both ends that the score could have been 3-3.

McCall, who thinks that Charlton will finish in the top six, said: “I thought it was terrific. The score was 3-3 when we played Sheffield United here in October and this could have been the same.

“We are disappointed not to have scored, but you cannot be disappointed with the effort and endeavour.

“They had a spell in the first half when we rode our luck a little bit, but we knew we would have a lot of defending to do because Charlton have got a such a strong strike force. However, we were the stronger side in the second half and I always felt we had opportunities to score.”

Charlton, reduced to ten men after defender Patrick Bauer was sent off for two yellow cards in the 90th minute, had a penalty appeal turned down, saw Josh Magennis strike the inside of the post and Stephen Darby clear the dangerous striker’s shot off the line during a torrid 12-minute spell in the first half.

City’s two best chances fell to Jordy Hiwula, when he was put through on goal, first by Nicky Law in the 37th minute and then by Mark Marshall in the 59th minute, but each time keeper Dillon Phillips denied him.

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall (Morais 87), Dieng, Cullen, Law, Hanson, Hiwula (McNulty 82).Unused subs: Sattelmaier (gk), Vuckic, McArdle, Devine, McMahon.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Chicksen, Bauer, Crofts, Magennis, Ajose (Jackson 76), Botaka (Hanlan 89), Konsa, Pearce (Teixeira 3), Ulvestad, Novak. Unused subs: Mitov (gk), Foley, Johnson, Umerah.

Referee: M Haywood (Cheshire).