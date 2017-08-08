Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers: Stuart McCall wary of avoiding another Stanley slip-up

ARSENAL, Chelsea and Aston Villa are just some of the major cup scalps that Bradford City have claimed over the past few years.

For the Bantams there has also been the satisfaction of knocking out neighbours Leeds United and making history as the only basement division side to play in a major cup final at Wembley.

Stuart McCall relished all those remarkable successes as much as any other City fan, but he admits to feeling a pang of regret at not having his own knockout memories as the club’s manager.

In two spells at the helm, the former Scotland international has won just two of 10 ties in the FA and League Cups with last season bringing the ignominy of being dumped out twice by an Accrington Stanley side that went on to finish 13th in League Two.

Tonight, therefore, offers an opportunity to redress those disappointments as Doncaster Rovers head to Valley Parade for an intriguing all-Yorkshire first- round tie in the newly sponsored Carabao Cup.

“The cups were the one thing from last season that we were hugely disappointed about,” said McCall, who steered his side to the League One play-off final only to lose narrowly to Millwall.

“It is an area we need to improve on, no doubt about that. I do think we were unfortunate in the first game at Accrington (in the League Cup, when City went out on penalties).

“We could have been five or six up by the time it got to penalties. It was one of those nights when you could have played all night and not scored.

“The level of performance was very good and one of those drawn games that we really should have won.

“But the home game (in the FA Cup) was hugely disappointing. I picked a side that I felt could win, it was full of experienced players. Unfortunately, we just didn’t perform.

“That can happen in football. There were three days like that last season – Accrington in the cup, away at Shrewsbury and away at Sheffield United.

“Otherwise, we competed every week.

“We didn’t do well enough in the cups last season. Though, having said all that, if we had won promotion at Wembley then maybe people would have said going out of the cups was a blessing.

“That is football, but this season we definitely want to do better in the cups.”

Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster will be a formidable hurdle for McCall to overcome if he is to steer Bradford to the second round of the League Cup for the first time in five attempts.

Doncaster, who opened their 2017-18 campaign with a goalless draw at home to Gillingham on Saturday, ended last season horribly to miss out on the title by losing their final four games.

But, over the campaign, the South Yorkshire outfit fully deserved promotion and McCall admits his side face a tough test to reach the next round.

“Doncaster will still be on a high,” added the Bantams’ chief to The Yorkshire Post.

“We have watched them a few times now, but the big thing is we are at home. That is all you can ask.

“Against any promoted side, you are up against a team that is used to winning and have a confidence about them.”

City were not the only side to flounder in last season’s League Cup.

No fewer than seven of Yorkshire’s eight sides competing in the first round crashed out a year ago, six against teams from a lower division.

In financial terms, bowing out so early on came as a big blow to all those White Rose sides.

Defeat to Accrington in the FA Cup compounded those woes for Bradford, who in recent years have often seen a potential loss transformed into a decent profit by those famous knockout victories over the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Villa and Leeds.

“Bradford have been used to doing well in the cups, having some great runs and drawing some big teams. We want to continue that,” said McCall.

“But, just as importantly, the cups are a great revenue stream, no doubt about that. We got £80,000 out of the Checkatrade last season (City reached the quarter-finals).

“People have their views on it as a competition, but that was a big sum to us and very important.

“The first round of the FA Cup is something like £16,000-£20,000 (in prize money) so to get what we did out of the Checkatrade was massive and a huge bonus. Doing well in the cups would help the club both financially and in terms of the league season. Nothing breeds confidence like winning and if we can beat Doncaster it’s something to take into Saturday.”

Bradford have signed left-back Tom Field on loan from Brentford until January.

Last six games: Bradford City WDWDLW Doncaster Rovers DLLLLD.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Last time: Bradford City 2 Doncaster Rovers 1; March 12, 2016; League One.