Bradford City will look to return to winning way with the visit of Northampton Town on what will is set to be an emotional night at Valley Parade.

Tributes have been planned for legendary Bradford striker Bobby Campbell following his death last week as the fourth-placed Bantams take on a side they dispatched in the League Two play-off final three years ago. Refresh this page throughout tonight's match for the key match updates and reaction from Ed White and Leon Wobschall.