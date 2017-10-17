Bradford City v Oldham Athletic: Doyle confident Bantams can bounce back

‘BOUNCEBACKABILITY’ is a trait that has been evident in Bradford City ever since Stuart McCall returned to Valley Parade for a second spell as manager.

So much so, in fact, that the Bantams are yet to suffer back-to-back league defeats in 62 outings under the former Scotland international.

I would rather lose a game and then win three or four games, like we have done in the past, than keep drawing three or four games in a row. Bradford City’s Colin Doyle

Colin Doyle, one of McCall’s first signings after being appointed in the summer of 2016, has played in all but two of those 62 games and he believes Bradford’s renowned resilience will tonight ensure there is a positive response to Saturday’s surprise defeat at Bury.

“You are obviously disappointed when you lose a game,” said the Republic of Ireland international ahead of tonight’s clash with Oldham Athletic. “But I would rather lose a game and then win three or four games, like we have done in the past, than keep drawing three or four games in a row.

“That is what we did last year, we kept drawing too many games. I wouldn’t say it is a good thing that we have lost a game like Blackburn at home. But the way we have responded to a defeat this season, by going away and picking up two or three wins on the bounce, gets you a long way in this league.”

The weekend defeat at Gigg Lane was just the third time that the Bantams have lost this term. The first came against Blackburn on August 19 and was followed by a six-game run that yielded 14 points, while the September 26 reverse to Fleetwood preceded resounding wins over Doncaster Rovers and Milton Keynes Dons.

With tonight’s visit of Oldham being followed by another home outing against Charlton Athletic this weekend, City have a great chance to bounce back from the surprise loss to Lee Clark’s Bury.

“It is going to be a tough couple of weeks,” said Doyle ahead of a three-game run that sees City also host Manchester City’s Academy side in the Checkatrade Trophy a week tonight.

“We have Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday games and it will be quite demanding. But we will be ready and training will probably be tailored around these games.

“But the lads are looking forward to it, we have good spirit here and confidence is high.

“So, hopefully, we can get another three points to take into our next game.”

Last six games: Bradford City WWLWWL, Oldham Athletic LLWWWW.

Referee: C Sarginson (Staffordshire).

Last time: Bradford City 1 Oldham Athletic 1; August 27, 2016; League One.