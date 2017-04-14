Bradford City v Oxford United: Knight-Percival aiming to make big-game experience count

CONSIDERING the rivalry between the two West Yorkshire neighbours, Nathaniel Knight-Percival was always likely to receive a warm welcome at Bradford City after being part of the Histon team that famously humbled Leeds United in 2008.

Eight months on from his arrival, however, and the 30-year-old’s popularity among Bantams fans is down entirely to his performances on the pitch for the club.

Knight-Percival has been a model of consistency since joining on a free transfer from Shrewsbury Town, while his fortitude in playing recently despite requiring seven stitches in a head wound has also gone down well.

“I didn’t need to be asked twice when the chance came to join Bradford,” said Knight-Percival, one of Stuart McCall’s first signings as manager last summer.

“It was a no-brainer, even if there was a bit of uncertainty in terms of who would be here.

“When a club like Bradford asks you to sign, you don’t say ‘no’. Everything is working out, too, and we are well placed in the league.”

City can take a big step towards the play-offs in an Easter double-header that includes Monday’s trip to promoted Sheffield United.

Providing that proves to be the case, Knight-Percival’s experience of big one-off ties could be crucial.

“I played in that FA Cup win for Histon over Leeds,” said the defender who also lifted the Football League Trophy in 2014 with Peterborough United.

“It was a tough game on a very wet day, but great to beat such a big team. The feeling at the final whistle is hard to describe.”

Last six games: Bradford City WDWLWW Oxford United LDWLLD.

Referee: R Clark (Northumberland).

Last time: Bradford City 1 Oxford United 2; January 12, 2013; League Two.”