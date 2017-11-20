Bradford City v Scunthorpe United: Returning McArdle set for warm reception from City fans

ASSISTANT manager Kenny Black says the substantial summer turnover of personnel at Bradford City that included the departure of Rory McArdle makes the club’s lofty standing all the more satisfying.

The Bantams, fresh from beating second-placed Wigan Athletic at the weekend, host fellow high-flyers Scunthorpe United and McArdle tonight sitting third in the table.

With a trip to leaders Shrewsbury Town to come on Saturday, this is a big test of City’s promotion credentials.

“It was a bit of a rebuild job last summer,” said Black to The Yorkshire Post. “A lot left. Rory was one, obviously. But there was also Nathan Clarke, Mark Marshall, Billy Clarke, James Meredith, Stephen Darby – an exodus of experienced players who had been here a long time.

“A few months before that, James Hanson and Filipe Morais also left. They had all been a pleasure to work with so we were sad to see them go.

“People on the outside assume because we were in the play-offs last season we should be the same again this time. But it takes time for things to gel. We have been happy with how things have gone.”

McArdle, a Bradford stalwart during a five-year stint that included three trips to Wembley, seems guaranteed a warm reception from the home fans.

“Rory was a fans’ favourite and very popular with the players as well,” said Black, who expects Timothee Dieng again to miss out through injury despite earlier being pencilled in for a possible return tonight.

“I am in no doubt (McArdle) will get a strong reception from the supporters. A great pro and one of many we inherited. We were sad to see him leave, but he did so with our best wishes.

“He had a shoulder injury when we arrived and it took him a wee while to get back in. But he never gave us a minute’s trouble and was really, really committed, even when just on the bench. A great outlook.”

Bradford wanted to keep McArdle, 30, but were unable to compete with Scunthorpe’s offer of a three-year contract.

Black added: “This was an important decision for him. Scunthorpe obviously made him an offer he couldn’t refuse and we were not in a position to stand in his way.”

Last six games: Bradford City DLWWLLW Scunthorpe United WDDWWW.

Referee: D Scott (Oxfordshire).

Last time: Bradford City 0 Scunthorpe United 0; December 26, 2016; League One.