Bradford handed Pool home opener

BRADFORD CITY have been handed an opening-day assignment against promoted Blackpool on the first day of the new 2017-18 League One campaign on August 5.

Stuart McCall’s Bantams, beaten play-off finalists last term and seeking to go one better after two successive eliminations in the end-of-season lottery, visit Gillingham in their away home opener on August 12 and host Blackburn Rovers on August 19.

Derbies against Doncaster Rovers - who they host in the opening round of the Carabao Cup - take place at Valley Parade on September 30, with the return being staged at the Keepmoat Stadium on March 17.

City resume acquaintances with fellow White Rose rivals Rotherham United with a home game on September 16 and they visit the AESSEAL New York Stadium on January 6.

Christmas and New Year fixtures sees Bradford handed home games with Peterborough on Boxing Day and Oxford on December 30. They start 2018 at Fleetwood on New Year’s Day.

Former Bantams players Mark Marshall and Billy Clarke will make their first return to Valley Parade with new club Charlton Athletic on October 21.

City wrap up their season at Scunthorpe on May 5.