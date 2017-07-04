Busy period continues for Bradford City with arrival of midfielder Jake Reeves

BRADFORD CITY have completed their third signing in the space of seven days with the signing of AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves for a fee reported to be worth at least £150,000.

The arrival of Reeves, 24, follows on from the signing of Accrington forward Shay McCartan for another six-figure fee, with Reeves’ Dons team-mate Dominic Poleon also joining the Bantams last week.

The signing of ex-Tottenham trainee Reeves takes City’s number of close-season signings to five, with Charlton full-back Adam Chicksen and Peterborough United winger Paul Taylor also joining last month.

Tony McMahon and Rouven Sattelmaier have also agreed new 12-month deals along with veteran defender Matt Kilgallon.

Speaking recently about Lewisham-born Reeves - whose former clubs include Brentford and Swindon Town, Bantams chief Stuart McCall said: “He’s one of a number we are interested in and again ticks a lot of the boxes.

“He’s got a lot of games under his belt for that age at this level as well as in the Championship with Brentford.”