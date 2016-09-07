Cavalry due to arrive to further enrich Bradford City’s prospects

A BIG clue as to how stretched Bradford City’s resources have been this season can be found in Stuart McCall being unable to name a full quota of substitutes in all but one of their seven league and EFL Cup outings.

Injuries have been a major factor, with long-serving trio Rory McArdle, James Hanson and Stephen Darby having all been absent at various times.

But a recruitment drive that belatedly got under way following McCall’s arrival in June has also played a part, Marc McNulty and Haris Vuckic only arriving on deadline day and even then neither striker was available for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall – two of eight senior players the former Scotland international was unable to call upon.

Considering this paucity of resources, City’s second place standing in the fledgling League One table is to the immense credit of all those involved.

Soon, though, the days of McCall only being able to name six subs will be at an end.

Today’s reserve team-clash at Burton Albion is likely to see McArdle, Hanson, Matthew Kilgallon and Filipe Morais all given a run out.

Vuckic, signed on loan from Newcastle United, could also be involved after returning from Slovenia to attend a personal family issue, and with Josh Cullen also returning from international duty, the Bantams suddenly have plenty of strength in depth for the weekend trip to Gillingham.

“Millwall was the seventh game where I have played in a different position (this season),” said midfielder Nicky Law, one of 12 summer signings made at Valley Parade. “That shows how we have had to mix and match at times.

“But it is going to be a lot bigger squad this week. Josh will be back, Haris is also in this week as well. Marc isn’t far away, either, and maybe ‘Hans’ (Hanson) and ‘Macca’ (Tony McMahon) will be available, too.

“Rory is already training with us so that is quite a few coming in to give us more strength. We might even have a full bench!

“These are good players coming back, too. Josh has been excellent since he returned (on loan). We were without him at Millwall but, luckily, we didn’t miss him too much.

“Josh is quality, though. Same with Haris, and the competition for places is going to be huge. It is not just extra bodies we have but quality bodies. This is a really strong squad.”

McCall admits the return of so many faces to the first team fold will mean he has genuine selection headaches for the first time. Not that the Bantams chief is complaining.

“It is looking healthier on the injury front with people back,” said the 52-year-old. “I would like to think a few will be playing against Burton.

“Rory might get 45 minutes, it has been great to have him back training with us (after surgery on his dislocated shoulder). He just needs to get a little bit more power in his shoulder.

“Kilgallon, Fil Morais, maybe Haris will play and it means soon the headaches over selection will begin.”

Even allowing for the lengthy list of absentees, City were impressive at The Den against a side expected to feature heavily in the promotion race.

But for goalkeeper Jordan Archer getting a finger-tip to a shot from Law in stoppage time, Bradford would have made it a third straight away win.

“In a couple of months time, we will look back on Millwall and think, ‘That was a good point’,” added Law. “To play like we did is a testament to how well we are playing. I feel we are playing football the right way, moving and passing. We seem to be getting better and better every game.

“We showed a different side to ourselves in the second half. Physically, we are not the biggest side with all the injuries but everyone, to a man, did their job and stood up to what Millwall threw at us. That has to be a pleasing thing and gives us confidence.”