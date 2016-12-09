Champions make Bantams wait in unlikely bid for Wembley

BRADFORD CITY will have to wait until the New Year to discover if a trip to Cheltenham or Leicester City awaits in the Checkatrade Trophy third round.

The Bantams’ reward for beating Cambridge United on Wednesday is a clash with the victors from a clash that has been put back to January 10 from its scheduled date of earlier this week due to Leicester being involved in Champions League and UEFA Youth League action.

It means City do not yet know when or where their last-16 tie will take place after seeing off the U’s with a Nicky Law goal.

Bradford’s narrow triumph at Valley Parade saw Tony McMahon make his long overdue return to action after injury. He came off the bench to replace Stephen Darby after just 25 minutes in a pre-planned substitution designed to ensure the Bantams abided by competition rules on the strength of the starting XI. For McMahon, it was a welcome return after more than three months out with a thigh injury as Bradford took another step towards a possible Wembley trip.

“People have hammered the competition for various reasons but it is a chance for us all to get to Wembley,” said the full-back. “You might never get that chance again in your career.

“We are just a few games away from getting there.

“We all want to get to Wembley.”

Wednesday night saw City revert to more of a senior XI after fielding several youngsters in earlier rounds.

McMahon added: “People criticise the competition but if you ask Tom (Windle), Ellis (Hudson) and Kwame (Boateng) then they will tell you how much they love it because it was their debuts.

“For young lads coming through, it is a brilliant opportunity.”