Character-driven: Stuart McCall hails Bradford City’s will to win

BRADFORD City chief Stuart McCall hailed his side’s character after James Hanson’s stoppage-time header stole the points at AFC Wimbledon.

The Bantams came from behind in the second half to get their first win in four League One games.

Hanson’s second-half brace and Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila’s opener were enough to end the Dons’ eight-game unbeaten league run, after Tom Elliott and Lyle Taylor netted either side of the break for the hosts at Kingsmeadow.

“Our spirit was fantastic, and it is a great feeling to come away from a tough venue with all three points,” beamed McCall.

“They were one of the form sides in the division going into this game but we were resolute and strong when we needed to be.

“You have to be pleased when you score a late winner away from home. Just when you want your big players to stand up, James has done that late on.

“I was confident as I could be that he would stick his penalty away, and he’s then topped that with the header. He’d had a battle with their defence all afternoon but we know he attacks the ball so well in the air if you give him the right service.”

The Bantams flew out of the blocks as Hiwula-Mayifuila grabbed his fifth goal of the season in the third minute before Elliott levelled proceedings.

Taylor and Hanson both fired home from 12 yards in the second half. Deep in stoppage time Hanson rose highest to head home Stephen Darby’s cross to send the visiting faithful home happy.

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Robinson, Nightingale, Meades, Bulman, Reeves, Francomb (Beere 79), Taylor (Whelpdale 81), Elliott (Barnett 79), Barcham. Unused substitutes: Owens, Fitzpatrick, McDonnell, Egan.

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Vincelot, Hiwula-Mayifuila (McNulty 65), Cullen (Morais 70), Law, Dieng, Hanson, B Clarke (Marshall 65). Unused substitutes: McArdle, N Clarke, Sattelmaier, Vuckic.

Referee: Graham Horwood (Luton)