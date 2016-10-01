Chesterfield v Bradford City: Unbeaten City must push on, says Stuart McCall

MANAGER Stuart McCall has hailed Bradford City’s character as his side look to extend what is already the club’s longest unbeaten start to a season.

The Bantams head to Chesterfield sitting third in League One after claiming 18 points from the opening 10 games.

In four of those, City have gone behind in the first half only to hit back and bag eight points from losing positions, the latest being the midweek win over Fleetwood Town.

“I would much prefer us not to be going behind in games,” said the former Scotland international. “But it has been pleasing to see how the lads have reacted to setbacks in such a positive manner. We have come back well in those games and I saw Tuesday night as a big result.

“If we had drawn, it would have been our sixth in a row. That would have meant being unbeaten had a bit of a negative edge. Now, though, it means we go to Chesterfield full of confidence and looking to build on those three points.”

City’s unbeaten start has meant a seamless transition for McCall since succeeding Phil Parkinson in the summer. Not that he is content to dwell on that, instead demanding his side push on in the coming weeks.

“It is nice to have the longest unbeaten start, even if it isn’t the best start in terms of points for the club,” he added. “But all that has done is given us a base.

“I would say Tuesday was probably our least impressive performance of the season but we got the win we needed.

“When we spoke to the players before the match, we said the all-important thing was to get back to winning ways and we did that. It was a bit scrappy at times but we got the victory we needed.

“Chesterfield will be a tough proposition but we will take a good following and everyone is looking forward to the match.”