Ex-Gunner Robinson grateful for second chance at Bradford City

TYRELL ROBINSON has revealed that some dark days early in his career are fuelling his desire to succeed at Bradford City.

The lightning-fast winger is hoping to round off a breakthrough week with involvement for the Bantams at Portsmouth tomorrow after his impressive full debut in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win over Manchester City Under-21s.

Perseverance is finally paying off for the 20-year-old, released by first club Arsenal in February, with the Basildon-born player reconstructing his career in West Yorkshire after being spotted by Bradford head of recruitment Greg Abbott.

Robinson, who made his bow from the bench in last weekend’s game with Charlton, admits he suffered some tough moments during his time latterly with the Gunners and in his efforts to find a new club, but brighter times now thankfully look in store.

On some difficult days, Robinson, who signed a one-year deal with the Bantams earlier this year, said: “To be fair, it ruined my confidence a little bit in going around to different clubs as I was thinking to myself, ‘I am not going to make it to another club’ and getting worried.

“I was talking to my family and thinking, ‘is it going to work.’

“I was playing for Watford and I came on for literally 20 minutes and it was 0-0 and I got two assists and it was the best twenty minutes of my life and I was grateful for Greg for bringing me in.

“I got the call to come here in pre-season and, at first, I did not do myself a favour.

“But I have come a long way since then and they have told me I have come a long way. So I am very thankful for that.

“Obviously, I am getting older now and was 20 in September. Now I am getting older, I need the chance. I am fairly close now and want to claim my spot.”

After a rewarding week in his career, Robinson is fully intent on using it as a springboard for further first-team opportunities in the weeks ahead.

He added: “I have played quite a lot of football in the past week and had two games for the Under-23s and obviously had my chance with the first-team on Saturday.

“It was a brilliant feeling for me because I have never done that before. I dreamed of doing that and it has come true and I just want to keep on doing that now and push on.”