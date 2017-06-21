Experienced Bradford City defender leaves for League One rivals

STALWART Bradford City defender Rory McArdle has completed his move to League One rivals Scunthorpe United on a three-year deal.

The news follows on from the departure of two other leading players from last season in winger Mark Marshall - who signed a contract with Charlton Athletic late last week - and left-back James Meredith, who joined Championship newboys Millwall last month.

Another in the shape of forward Billy Clarke was also recently sold to Charlton.

McArdle, 30, who joined City from Aberdeen in the summer of 2012, had been offered fresh terms by the club.

But the Sheffielder has elected to move onto pastures new and join Iron, who tempted him with the offer of a three-year contract.

Rory McArdle's header sent Bradford City into the League One play-off final this season

The exit of McArdle ends the club's last link with the successful Capital One Cup final and League Two promotion-winning side of 2012-13, with Meredith having also left the club.

McArdle, who was also wanted by Peterborough, will officially join up with Scunthorpe on July 1, with his City deal expiring at the end of this month.

The news of the exit of McArdle will represent a further blow to Bradford supporters, with just one close-season recruit having arrived so far in the shape of ex-Charlton defender Adam Chicksen.

McArdle will make his return to Valley Parade with Iron on November 21.

On his move, the defender said: "I have met the manager for a chat and his objectives are similar ones to what I have.

"Hopefully we can try and accomplish them and be part of something successful.

"Scunthorpe did well last year and keep building. If we can try and keep progressing, ultimately that is where everybody wants to be.

"If we can go one step further this season (and get promotion) then everyone will be happy."