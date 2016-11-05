FA Cup round-up: Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City crash out, Halifax battle for replay

Doncaster Rovers crashed out of the FA Cup after losing to League One strugglers Oldham Athletic.

Defensive mishaps proved the downfall for Darren Ferguson’s side who were unable to make the most of possession in Oldham’s territory.

Bradford City

Ryan Flynn gave Oldham the lead on the stroke of half-time and he was involved again as Oldham doubled their advantage, with Billy McKay scoring eight minutes into the second half.

Rovers had a late lifeline through Liam Mandeville’s penalty but John Marquis saw a stoppage time chance trickle narrowly wide as they bowed out of the famous competition at the first hurdle.

Bradford City will also have to watch the second round from the comfort of their sofas after a 2-1 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

After a quiet opening, Romauld Boco gave Stanley the lead on the half hour when he headed Sean McCoville’s cross into the bottom corner.

Stanley held the lead for 42 minutes until Matthew Kilgallon levelled matters following a scramble in the box.

However, the scores were only level for eight minutes as Jordan Clark rifled home the winner to knock Bradford out.

FC Halifax Town can look forward to the second round draw but must then overcome a home replay after a battling draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Billy Heath’s men produced a sterling rearguard performance against their higher league hosts and could have nicked the win at the death but Tom Denton could not get a shot away.

