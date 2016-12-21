Fan’s view: Bradford City

Verdict: After entering the season with no idea what to expect, I have been pleasantly surprised by the smooth transition and way we have performed. Form has slightly tailed off recently but we are very much in the hunt for a play-off finish. Stuart McCall seems to be a very different manager from his first spell, with much greater tactical nous and steel. We have been brilliant to watch – although the old problem of a lack of goals remains a concern.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? The change of playing style is much more pleasing on the eye and home games have been especially enjoyable.

Best moment: The 3-3 home draw with Sheffield United was one of the best games of football I have seen in years.

Lowest moment: Without anything major for City on the field, let’s save our frustration for the Football League’s deplorable Checkatrade Trophy format. People should resign over this farce.

Best and worst opposition teams: Sheffield United look a good bet to go up, Stoke Under-23s in the Checkatrade were dismal.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Sign a striker.

Predicted finish: 4th/5th.