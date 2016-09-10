Gillingham 1 Bradford City 1: Bantams frustrated by Gills

In-form Bradford City were held to a 1-1 draw at Gillingham today in League One.

The Bantams started the day in second place, with 12 points from their opening six games, but ended in third.

Jordy Hiwula cancelled out Cody McDonald’s early opener for the Gills, who had Ryan Jackson sent off in injury time after a second yellow card.

Sky Bet League One leaders Bolton were held to a 1-1 draw by MK Dons to leave them four games without a win in all competitions.

Mark Beevers put the hosts ahead early in the first half, only for Ryan Colclough to level for the Dons nine minutes into the second half.

The draw allowed Scunthorpe to close the gap to two points as they moved into second spot with a crushing 4-0 win over Southend.

Paddy Madden, Kevin van Veen, Josh Morris and Richie Smallwood netted as the Iron hit back following their 3-1 defeat to Port Vale last time out in the league.

Lee Novak struck with three minutes left to rescue a 2-2 draw for Charlton at high-flying Fleetwood.

Chris Long gave the hosts the lead, but Josh Magennis equalised, only for David Ball’s goal to put the Cod Army ahead again.

Novak’s first goal for the Addicks earned them a point.

On-loan Birmingham striker Alex Jones scored an injury-time penalty for Port Vale as they drew 2-2 at Peterborough. The forward completed his double from the spot after opening the scoring on six minutes.

Peterborough looked to have won it after George Moncur scored his second of the game with six minutes left, but Andrew Hughes was sent off for handball in the area to allow Jones to level at the death.

Northampton stretched their unbeaten run to 31 games after a Matt Taylor helped goal earn a 2-0 win over Walsall.

The midfielder struck in the first half before Alex Revell netted a penalty.

Oxford beat Swindon 2-0 after two goals from Chris Maguire and two dismissals for Swindon, who had Lloyd Jones and Lawrence Vigouroux sent off.

Sheffield United secured back-to-back league wins as they edged past AFC Wimbledon 3-2.

Mark Duffy, Billy Sharp and Matt Done netted to ensure strikes from Dominic Poleon and Tom Elliott were just consolations for the Dons.

Danny Mayor’s double earned victory for Bury against Shrewsbury, despite the hosts playing almost 50 minutes with 10 men after the dismissal of James Vaughan.

The midfielder scored in injury time to complete his brace after Ivan Toney’s goal looked to have saved a point for Shrewsbury, who also had Adam El-Abd sent off.

Matty Taylor’s two goals could not earn victory for Bristol Rovers as they drew 2-2 with 10-man Rochdale.

Niall Canavan was sent off for Dale with 18 minutes left ,but first-half goals from Ian Henderson and Callum Camps ensured they left the Memorial Stadium with a point.

Winless Coventry claimed a morale-boosting point at Millwall in a 1-1 draw as Aiden O’Brien cancelled out Marvin Sordell’s opener.

At Boundary Park Oldham drew 0-0 with Chesterfield.

