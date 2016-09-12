Gillingham 1 Bradford City 1: Dismay underscores Bantams’ progress

BRADFORD City manager Stuart McCall said his side’s draw against 10-man Gillingham felt like a defeat.

The Bantams extended their unbeaten start to the season to nine games, their best opening to a league campaign since 1979.

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila cancelled out Cody McDonald’s opener with a header before Ryan Jackson was sent off in stoppage time at Priestfield.

“It felt like a loss to be honest,” said McCall. “I think it shows how far we’ve come as a group that we’re disappointed.

“We’ve come back after going a goal down and showed the desire not to lose, but all in all we should have won the game.”

Daniel Devine missed out as West Ham loanee Josh Cullen returned in McCall’s only change to the side that drew by the same scoreline with Millwall before the international break.

Despite dominating proceedings, the visitors failed to find the decisive moment of magic.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe played the ball in McDonald’s path and he powered home the opener in the 12th minute.

The visitors found an equaliser through Hiwula-Mayifuila on the half-hour mark.

The Huddersfield loanee latched onto Nicky Law’s cross and flicked his header past Jonathan Bond at the near post.

The visitors pushed for a winner in the second half with Cullen firing their best chance wide.

Jackson was shown red late on for hauling down Marc McNulty.

Gillingham: Bond, Jackson, Ehmer, Oshilaja, Konchesky, Wright, Osadebe, Byrne, Donnelly (Wagstaff 57), McDonald (Pask 90+6) Emmanuel-Thomas (List 87). Unused substitutes: Nelson, Hessenthaler, Knott, Pask, Oldaker.

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall (Morais 76) Cullen, Dieng, Law, Clarke (Hanson 77), Hiwula-Mayifuila (McNulty 72). Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Vuckic, Devine, Kilgallon.

Man of the match: Mark Marshall (Bradford)

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).