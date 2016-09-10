Gillingham 1 Bradford City 1: McCall praises second-half display

In-form Bradford City were held to a 1-1 draw at Gillingham today in League One.

The Bantams started the day in second place, with 12 points from their opening six games, but ended in third.

Jordy Hiwula cancelled out Cody McDonald’s early opener for the Gills, who had Ryan Jackson sent off in injury time after a second yellow card.

Boss Stuart McCall said: “I thought the performance from the lads in the first half was excellent.

“Coming in at half time, I felt that if we could keep the quality and tempo up then we’d be confident of going on to get the win.

“Because we’ve not got that win though, there is a slight feeling of frustration and disappointment in the dressing room afterwards.

“Looking on the positive side, coming from a goal down away from home, it is another good point to the total.

“We played a lot of great stuff, we carried a good threat, but we just lacked that final ball.

“We also defended well when we had to do. The throw-ins into the box here (from Ryan Jackson) are like corners at times.

“Once we’ve gone behind, we’ve shown great resiliency and played some good stuff.

“It was just that final bit of quality we needed in the box to finish off one of the moves when engineered throughout the game.

“The final shot or final pass just let us down a little bit today (Saturday).

“We came here looking for all three points from this game but this result at least still keeps the unbeaten run going.”

