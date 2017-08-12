Gillingham v Bradford City: Poleon setting new targets with Bantams

DOMINIC POLEON’S summer transfer from possibly the wider football public’s second favourite club to one boasting the largest crowds in League One could have represented something of a culture shock.

But the 23-year-old insists playing for a “big scalp” like Bradford City is no different to trying to eke out League One points with AFC Wimbledon.

“Bradford is a big scalp and that is a bit different to what I was used to last season,” he said.

“You can’t deny the size of the club compared to Wimbledon.

“As a player, though, you want to win every game anyway. It doesn’t matter who you play for. Whether a small team or big team, you just want to win. We certainly did at Wimbledon.

“That was the mentality as players and every dressing room I have been in is the same. Winning is what we are in the game to do.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a cup game against lower league or whoever, you just want to win every game. We need that mentality because everyone knows our aim – to go one better than last season.”

Poleon’s positive mindset certainly served the Dons, formed after the old club decamped to Milton Keynes to the widespread condemnation of football fans everywhere, well in their debut campaign in the third tier. The London club finished 15th after earlier flirting with the play-off spots, Poleon’s 13 goals in all competition making the former Leeds United junior top scorer.

“The move is a big one for me,” said Poleon, who notched his first goal for Bradford with a stunning effort against Doncaster Rovers in midweek. “I had a good time at Wimbledon and scored a fair few goals, but this is a new challenge now and a bigger one, I guess. When you come to a big club, you have got to perform.”