Gillingham v Bradford: Haris Vukic is backed to be a great hit with the Bantams fans

NICKY LAW spent three months with Haris Vuckic at Rangers and believes the Slovenian is “technically, as good as anyone I have played with”.

The 24-year-old joined Bradford City on deadline day and is in line to make his debut today at Gillingham, albeit more than likely from the bench.

Vuckic, a long-time target of Stuart McCall, who was only given permission to go out on loan by Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on the morning of August 31, has two League One promotions on his CV from a six-month stint at Rotherham in 2013-14 and last season’s stay at Wigan Athletic.

Law is also a former Miller but it was at Ibrox where his path crossed that of Vuckic during what proved to be the Scottish club’s unsuccessful push for promotion under current Bantams chief McCall.

Vuckic netted nine times in 22 appearances en route to Rangers losing 6-1 on aggregate to Motherwell in the Premiership play-off final. McCall left in the wake of that defeat, while the Slovenian returned to Tyneside before heading out on loan again last season to join the Latics.

“Haris is a very talented player and the fans will enjoy watching him,” said Law ahead of today’s trip to Kent to take on Gillingham. “Technically, he is as good as anyone I have played with. A great left foot.

“He is tall, too, and can look a bit languid at times. But he scores goals and I think he has everything. I was delighted to see us get him on deadline day, as he is a great addition to the squad.”

Vuckic, who had an unsuccessful trial at Valley Parade three years ago under Phil Parkinson, could be joined in the squad today by Marc McNulty, who arrived on loan from Sheffield United on deadline day with a slight hamstring strain.

Law added: “Marc I don’t know too much about because as I went up to Scotland (to join Rangers) he came down here. But he has scored goals wherever he has gone so the competition for places is going to be huge.

“If you asked Haris where his best position is, he would probably say, ‘Number 10’. Mind, everyone says that these days!

“At Rangers, he played on the right quite a bit in a 4-2-3-1 formation. But he is not an out-and-out winger. He comes in and is really talented, very clever. Number 10 and right are probably his two best positions.

“Mind, he will know it will be difficult to dislodge the lads at the moment. People are playing well and I thought we played some decent stuff at Millwall (in last weekend’s 1-1 draw). He might have to be patient but he will give the manager an extra option. Flexibility is key for us. He can cover lots of positions. A great signing.”

City, unbeaten in six league games under McCall, head to the Priestfield Stadium sitting in second place.

The Bantams are expected to name a full bench of players for only the second time this season with Vuckic and Matthew Kilgallon having both come through a reserve team outing in midweek.