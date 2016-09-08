Guiseley recruit young Bradford City striker Reece Webb-Foster

GUISELEY have completed the signing of young Bradford City striker Reece Webb-Foster on loan.

The 18 year-old forward joins the Lions on an initial one month deal from Valley Parade.

The teenager has tasted first team action with the Bantams and had a brief successful loan spell at Bradford Park Avenue last term where he netted a hat-trick before being recalled to play for his parent club.

Webb-Foster is the second signing of the week after former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton joined the club on Wednesday.

The young forward has made three appearances for the Bantams this season, including a full debut for the club in the recent EFL Trophy home game with Stoke City U23s.

All told, he has appeared five times for the club, with his debut coming when he was still 16 when he came on in the dying stages of the Capital One Cup game at MK Dons almost two years ago.