Late win is reward for positivity, says Bradford City boss McCall

BRADFORD CITY closed the gap on the automatic play-off spots with a last-ditch win at second-placed Wigan Athletic.

Charlie Wyke’s opener was cancelled out by Chey Dunkley in the first half.

But substitute Tyrell Robinson sealed the Latics’ first home defeat since March with his 92nd-minute winner.

Manager Stuart McCall said: “We were rewarded for our positive mindset.

“That game was difficult. Tuesday’s game against Scunthorpe United will be just as hard and next Saturday against Shrewsbury Town will be another challenge, but why fear games?

“We want to embrace these challenges. It would have been easy for us to come and sit back, but we’ve come and had a go.”

The Bantams could have gone ahead inside seven minutes when Nat Knight-Percival fired over after Romain Vincelot flicked on Tony McMahon’s corner.

But Wyke made no mistake after 14 minutes to give the visitors the lead. It was his eighth goal of the season and probably his scrappiest after the Latics cleared twice off the line following Jamie Jones’s save to initially deny Wyke.

Matt Kilgallon came to the rescue after the Bantams’ backline was opened up to head Sam Morsy’s strike off the line.

Dunkley found the equaliser with a wonderful strike on 23 minutes. Moments later Wyke almost had a second as Jones parried his effort against the bar.

Right at the close Robinson, who had only been on the field seven minutes, unleashed an unstoppable strike.

Wigan Athletic: Jones, Byrne, Burn, Dunkley, Elder, Jacobs (Grigg, 90+5), Morsy, Power, Powell (Roberts, 29), Massey (Perkins, 54), Toney.Unused substitutes: Sarkic, Bruce, Evans, Colclough.

Bradford City: Doyle, McMahon, Kilgallon, Knight-Percival, Hendrie, Gilliead, Vincelot, Reeves, Law, Taylor (Robinson, 85), Wyke.Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Thompson, McCartan, Pybus, Poleon, Jones.

Referee: D Webb (Lancashire).