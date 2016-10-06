Laws predicts a ‘hammering’ if Bradford maintain momentum

BRADFORD CITY may have enjoyed a pretty exemplary start to 2016-17, but Nicky Law believes there is still one glaring box left to tick.

For the Bantams midfielder, that means putting one of their League One rivals to the sword to guild their unbeaten league start to the campaign.

Law was an influential force in City’s 1-0 success at Chesterfield, a club who his father Nicky senior used to manage, on Saturday with the win extending their run without a league defeat this term to 11 matches.

The victory also moved Stuart McCall’s side up to second spot in the table, but Law believes that there is plenty more to come from City, whose biggest win this season is a slightly flattering 3-1 success over Coventry, with four of their five league victories coming by single-goal margins.

On whether he believes that Bradford are going to post an emphatic win shortly, he said: “We feel that with the way we play and the amount of chances we create, we hope that is not in the not too distant future.

“We are not putting chances away and while I am sure supporters are thoroughly enjoying the football we are playing, it would be a bit easier if we took those chances, we could maybe relax a bit in the later stages.

“If we keep doing the right things, that hammering that everyone is waiting for will not be too far away.”

Bradford’s unbeaten start is certainly striking a chord with the claret-and-amber faithful, who have packed out away ends at Chesterfield and Bolton Wanderers recently.

Seven days on from a huge 4,300 following travelling across the Pennines to Bolton, just under 2,000 fans made the trip to the North Midlands.

He added: “The last two games with selling out away ends, it gives us that extra yard.”