Live Football: Latest from Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, York City, Guiseley and North Ferriby United

The spotlight turns to the lower leagues and non-league today with the Premier League and Championship taking a weekend off for the international break.

Bradford City travel to Millwall in League One, while Doncaster Rovers are also on the road in League Two, at Crewe.

In the National League, York City, Guiseley and North Ferriby United have all struggled in the opening weeks and will look for a positive result today.

We have all the latest from today’s matches.... plus a new stats centre to quench your thirst for news from your club.

