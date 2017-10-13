McCall content to stick with his day-to-day job with Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY manager Stuart McCall believes that several “big-name” candidates will be vying for the vacant Scotland post after ruling himself out of the running to replace Gordon Strachan.

McCall, part of Strachan’s backroom team for almost three and a half years before stepping down to return to the role as Bantams boss in June 2016, insists that his day-to-day commitments with the club, flying high in third place in League One, have ensured that he has not given any thought to a potential crack at international management.

The future of former Leeds United captain and Middlesbrough manager Strachan had been clouded in doubt following Scotland’s failure to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, with the 60-year-old having now left his role by “mutual consent” after a meeting with the Scottish Football Association.

Several candidates have emerged as potential replacements, including Alex McLeish, David Moyes and Paul Lambert – all currently out of management – and SFA performance director Malky Mackay, with Northern Ireland chief Michael O’Neill and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes also linked.

On whether the job interested him, McCall, 53, capped 40 times by Scotland in the Nineties, said: “Not at this stage – I have got to be honest and say no.

“I love the day-to-day working with the group we have got and I am loving my time here. It is not something I have given a second thought to.

“I know the (Scotland) squad and the staff would have liked Gordon to continue if he had still had the enthusiasm and desire to give it another crack.

“It is difficult. We are up against it, but anyone who comes in wants to be the first manager or coach to get us to a tournament again because it has not happened for so long.

“You have got managers out of work like Paul Lambert, David Moyes and Malky Mackay. There are some big names available at this time.”

Strachan’s future first came under serious consideration after his side took just four points from their opening four Group F games, but they ended the campaign unbeaten in six games, to finish third on goal difference.

But Strachan, whose assistant Mark McGhee has also stepped down, believes that now is the right time to move on.

In a statement, Strachan said: “I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career and that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation’s face again.

“I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention.

“The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

“Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me forever.

“Of course, what made those moments special was the unwavering support of our fans. Through highs and lows you have stayed with the team and my biggest regret is not being able to provide the finals tournament you deserve.”

Meanwhile, McCall says that discussions are likely to be held with several other key Bradford players in the coming weeks after the club agreed new one-year extensions with influential defensive duo Nathaniel Knight-Percival and Matthew Kilgallon.

The pair have been rewarded for their outstanding form this season and will remain at the club until the summer of 2019.

Several other in-form players, including Colin Doyle, Nicky Law and Tony McMahon, will see their deals expire next June, with talks about their future likely to take place in due course.

McCall said: “You have got to look at it. I am sure after the two lads signed, the other boys who are up will be looking to extend their deals.

“That will be a discussion in the weeks to come. It is only natural.

“Last season we had six or eight out (of contract). Come Christmas, there were definitely people at that time in for Mezza (James Meredith) and for Marsh (Mark Marshall).

“Talks did get to an initial stage, but nothing got followed up.

“We know Killa (Matt Kilgallon) had an opportunity to go just before the window and we had to give him some assurances, which was right.

“It will be an on-going process. From my point, as a manager, if you have got players in your group that are doing well and you want to extend them (contracts), then you should try to do it.”