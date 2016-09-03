Millwall 0 Bradford City 1: Latest from New Den

Stuart McCall takes his in-form Bradford City to Millwall today in League One.

The Bantams are second in the table, with 11 points from five games, and just two points adrift of leaders Bolton Wanderers.

City took the lead on 42 minutes when Byron Webster netted an own goal.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Craig, Webster, Martin, Worrall, Thompson, Williams, Wylde, Morison, O’Brien. Subs: Smith, Onyedinma, Nelson, Butcher, Philpot, King, Chesmain.

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Devine, Dieng, Law, Marshall, Billy Clarke, Hiwula. Subs: Sattelmaier, Morais, Webb-Foster, Kilgallon, Boateng, Hudson.

Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey)

