Newcastle United youngster Haris Vuckic joins Bradford City on loan until January

BRADFORD CITY have signed Newcastle United forward Haris Vuckic on loan until January, while winger Paul Anderson has left the club and joined Northampton Town.

The 24-year-old Slovenian is down the pecking order at St James' Park with the Magpies sanctioning his move to Valley Parade to enable him to boost his game-time levels.

Vuckic is no stranger to Yorkshire, having previously spent a loan spell at Rotherham United in 2013-14, famously scoring an outstanding winning strike in the Millers' single-goal victory at City on Boxing Day 2013.

Vuckic spent a spell last season on loan at Wigan Athletic and has had previous temporary stints earlier in his career at Cardiff City and Glasgow Rangers, where he played under Bantams boss Stuart McCall.

His arrival follows on from the season-long loan capture earlier in the day of Sheffield United forward Marc McNulty.

Meanwhile, Anderson has penned a one-year deal at Northampton after finalising his departure from City.