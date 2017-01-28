Oldham 1 Bradford City 2: Rory McArdle earns Bantams victory

Bradford City cemented their place in the League One play-offs after beating struggling Oldham.

It was the Bantams who took the lead on 14 minutes, via Romain Vincelot.

But the hosts restored parity before half-time, when Brian Wilson netted.

Defender Rory McArdle netted from close-range, from Billy Clarke’s free-kick to nudge the Bantams back in front.

Victory means fifth-placed City are now six points clear of seventh-placed Southend, and eight ponts behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Oldham: Ripley, Wilson, Clarke, Gerrard, Reckord, Fane, Green, Banks, Flynn, McLaughlin, Holloway. Subs: Hunt, Ngoo, Law,

McKay, Kettings, Sam Edmundson, Erwin.

Bradford: Doyle, McMahon, McArdle, Vincelot, Meredith, Marshall, Cullen, Dieng, Law, Hiwula, Clarke. Subs: Darby,

Sattelmaier, Gilliead, Jones, King, Devine, Hudson.

Referee: Nigel Miller (Durham)