Oxford United 1 Bradford City 0: Bantams made to rue Billy Clarke’s missed penalty

Billy Clarke missed a penalty as Bradford City slipped to their first defeat of the League One campaign late on at Oxford United.

Chris Maguire’s injury-time free-kick gave the hosts the three points and left Stuart McCall’s men ruing their missed opportunities.

Clarke was presented with the opportunity from 12 yards after Timothée

Dieng was fouled inside the box but the midfield could only smash his spot-kick against the crossbar.

Want all the match stats? View The Yorkshire Post’s stats centre

Jordy Hiwula then blazed another good oppportunity over the bar as the two sides went into the break level.

Left-back James Meredith was forced off through injury shortly into the second half before Hiwula had a second big chance that he hit high over the bar.

Hemmings came close to putting Oxford in front with 20 minutes to go but the hosts stole the points in added time when Maguire’s set piece wrongfooted Colin Doyle from 20 yards.

The Bantams remain in second place in League One but now face a four-point gap to leaders Scunthorpe.