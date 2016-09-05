POLL - Millwal 1 Bradford City 1: Marc McNulty can prove last piece of the jigsaw for Bantams chief Stuart McCall

THE last time Bradford City beat Millwall in south London, Stuart McCall was the club’s midfield talisman and the Den was of the old, not new variety.

Ian Ormondroyd got the last-gasp winner that February day in 1988, capping an eventful afternoon for the striker that had begun with him suffering several nasty facial cuts when tripping over during the warm-up and ended with McCall having to restrain the goalscorer as he tried to celebrate in front of the home fans who had earlier mocked his injury.

Almost three decades on and McCall may not have got the victory he craved on his return but, otherwise, it was another hugely encouraging trip down the Old Kent Road.

Against a Millwall side that not only ended City’s play-off hopes in May but is expected to challenge strongly again this time around, the Bantams dominated the first half and, but for Nicky Law’s strike being touched on to the post by Jordan Archer deep into stoppage time, would have emulated the class of 1988 in claiming all three points.

At times, City’s approach play was a delight. McCall clearly wants his side to get the ball down and play, and in Law the visitors have just the man to make things tick.

Daniel Devine and Timothee Dieng are also both comfortable in possession and, at times during that first half, Millwall were struggling to keep pace in the centre of the field.

Even though the Lions improved hugely after the break, Bradford displayed the type of resilience that will be needed to last the distance in the promotion race.

Stephen Darby typified that defensive determination with two heroic blocks to leave McCall in satisfied mood despite City’s winless run at the New Den being stretched to nine games.

“It was an encouraging afternoon,” said the former Scotland international to The Yorkshire Post. “We played some nice stuff.

“The good thing is that this carries on the unbeaten run. The desire among the players is fantastic. We came down with the belief we could win at Millwall but it was a hard-earned point.

“If Archer had cut his finger nails this morning, we would have won. It was a worldy save (to deny Law) at the end.”

With new signing Marc McNulty absent with a hamstring strain, Haris Vuckic in Slovenia attending to a family issue and James Hanson still to overcome a niggling calf problem, McCall employed Billy Clarke as a lone frontman with Jordy Hiwula pushed wide to the left as part of a five-man midfield.

In terms of bossing midfield, the set-up suited City. What it also did, however, was leave the visitors lacking sufficient presence up front.

Clarke was, typically, a real handful for the Lions’ backline but often his best work comes outside the area. This was very much the case at the New Den, where he would often create an opportunity with a flash of brilliance only for the chance to go begging due to lack of options.

It was a similar story when Mark Marshall and James Meredith raced clear on either flank, the pair invariably looking up in vain for a team-mate in the centre.

McNulty’s arrival should solve this problem and if that proves to be the case then City, who already sit in second place, will not be far off being as complete a team as League One has.

City’s goal at the New Den may have come via the unfortunate Byron Webster but it owed everything to a slick passing move and Marshall’s willingness to run at a defence. His shot was saved by Archer but the ball ricocheted off Webster and into the net to cap a fine first half that had seen Law also go close.

Millwall’s reply came four minutes after the restart courtesy of a sweet 20-yard finish from Joe Martin that was followed by chances for both sides.

The best of those for the hosts saw Darby deny Fred Onyedinma with a super block, and in the final seconds Law’s snapshot was turned on to the post by the faintest of touches from Archer to ensure honours ended even on a hugely encouraging afternoon for McCall in south London.

Millwall: Archer; Romeo, Webster, Craig, Martin; Worrall, Thompson, Williams, Wylde (Onyedinma 65); Morison, O’Brien. Unused substitutes: Millwall: King, Nelson, Chesmain, Butcher, Smith, Philpot.

Bradford City: Doyle; Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith; Marshall, Dieng, Devine, Law, Hiwula (Morais 75); B Clarke. Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Webb-Foster, Kilgallon, Boateng, Hudson.

Referee: C Breakspear (Surrey).

Man of the match: Nicky Law.