Promotion with Bradford City would boost James Meredith’s international hopes

JAMES MEREDITH admits that securing Championship football with Bradford City would breathe new life into his international career with Australia.

Instead of being involved on international business with the Socceroos – who host Japan in a World Cup qualifier in Melbourne on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw in Saudi Arabia on Thursday – the New South Welshman is currently focusing on club matters, with his hopes of a recall firmly in the balance.

As it stands, Bournemouth’s £6m summer signing Brad Smith is in the box seat in the left-back berth, with back-up provided by Alex Gersbach.

But despite the situation, Meredith is not giving up all hope of realising a World Cup dream in Russia in 2018 with Australia – especially if City achieve promotion this season. On his hopes of a recall, Meredith, who received the first of his two caps thus far last November said: “I am not sure. Brad Smith is playing very well.

“Alex Gersbach is the number two and he is young and also doing well at his club in the first division in Norway at Rosenborg.

“So it is a bit difficult unless one of them gets injured. But I certainly feel that I am more than capable that I can do a good enough, if not a better job.

“All I can do is my best on the pitch. I think if Bradford got promoted and I was playing regular Championship football, then I don’t think they could overlook me.

“That is the aim for me.”

Meredith also acknowledges that time is not his greatest friend in his quest for a recall, with the Bantams left-back mindful that he will have just turned 30 by the time that the next World Cup finals get underway.

Meredith, whose maiden appearance arrived in a World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan in Melbourne 11 months ago, added: “Possibly they are looking for younger players, especially with a World Cup not being far away.

“They want to build them into that and they will probably think at that point ‘James will be 30’ and they will be looking towards that future.

“At the time I was dropped, they said the manager is going to go for two younger options,” he added.

“So me and Jason Davidson both got dropped and from then on, there has not been much feedback.

“But it will be great to get another appearance, it would be brilliant.”