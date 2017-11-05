Right attitude enables Bradford City to progress to second round

Manager Stuart McCall praised his players’ attitude as Bradford City booked their place in today’s FA Cup second-round draw with victory over League Two bottom club Chesterfield.

McCall, still smarting from last season’s first-round home defeat against another League Two side, Accrington Stanley, said: “We went on all week about our attitude being correct, which it was and obviously we needed a bit of quality for the goals.

HAPPY: Bradford City manager, Stuart McCall. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Chesterfield played without fear – all credit to them – but I wasn’t happy with the amount of possession they had and they had more opportunities than I would have liked. However, we scored two really good goals and it is nice to keep the momentum going.”

Bradford took the lead in the fourth minute when Alex Jones played Alex Gillead through and the on-loan winger from Newcastle scored with a smart finish.

The turning point came just before half-time.

Chesterfield had a ‘goal’ disallowed in the 43rd minute when Kristian Dennis turned Jak McCourt’s shot into the net, but was ruled offside. Less than a minute later City scored their second.

Charlie Wyke played Jones through the middle and his co-striker flicked the ball past Joe Anyon. Wyke also headed the ball into the net a couple of minutes later, but the effort was chalked off for a foul. Both sides had chances in the second half and it needed four fine saves from Anyon – three from Paul Taylor and one from Wyke – to prevent Bradford from adding to their lead.

Bradford City: Doyle, Hendrie, Thompson, Kilgallon, Knight-Percival, Gillead (Robinson 86), Dieng (Devine 77), Vincelot, Taylor, Wyke, Jones (Law 70). Unused substitutes: Raeder (gk), Poleon, Patrick, McCartan.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Barry, Wiseman, Evatt, Hird, Dimaio (Sinnott 77), McCourt, Reed (O’Grady 70), Kellett, Rowley (Mitchell 86), Dennis. Unused substitutes: Jones (gk), De Girolamo, Magruire, Weir.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria) replaced in the 29th minute by fourth official Paul Marsden – injury.