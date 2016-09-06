Stephen Darby proves he is still a leader at Bradford City even without the armband

ONE of the few constants between last Saturday’s visit to Millwall by Bradford City and last May’s play-off semi-final second leg was the scoreline.

A 1-1 draw was, on the balance of play, just about the right result, as it had been 96 days earlier when the Lions completed a 4-2 aggregate triumph to book a Wembley date with Barnsley.

Not only had the personnel changed to such an extent that just three of the starting XI under Stuart McCall had been in the Bradford team three months earlier, but the manner of the visitors’ performance was also very different.

McCall has clearly told his players to get the ball down and play this term, meaning their style contrasted starkly with a Millwall outfit that employ a much more physical approach designed to get the ball forward quicker.

It made for an entertaining contest, if one in which there was not an abundance of chances despite Nicky Law striking a post in stoppage time and the Bantams twice being rescued by superb defensive play from Stephen Darby.

The first came after the visitors had been opened up when Darby blocked Gregg Wylde’s shot on the line after Colin Doyle had made a hash of an attempted punch. Then the last-gasp tackle that denied Fred Onyedinma was so impressive it meant the full-back deserved his own slice of luck in stoppage when a mis-timed clearance flew dangerously close to the City goal.

Darby’s display was, along with the scoreline, one of those very few similarities between the two trips to The New Den and manager McCall was full of praise for the defender on his first league outing of the season.

“I said to Darbs before the game that the other night (City’s 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Stoke) was a nice one to ease himself into,” said the Valley Parade chief, “but that going to Millwall and being under that kind of intensity meant we had to defend in the wide areas.

“The good thing, though, was that he actually seemed to get stronger in the game. His fitness levels were terrific and he managed two crucial bits of defending for us, one great tackle across and one block.

“But I didn’t expect anything else from Darbs because he is a terrific professional.”

One other big difference – and surprise to the 499 City fans who travelled south to the capital – was Darby not being handed the captain’s armband on his return from a groin injury. Instead, Romain Vincelot led the side out against the Lions.

“I had a word with Darbs (about not being captain), but only just before the game,” explained McCall. “I felt he had enough to concentrate on.

“They put the boy Wylde up against him and he had enough to focus on. Would he be fit enough? Would he last the pace? It was almost like making his debut back after three months.

“To go away to Millwall and make your first meaningful game start, I think he had enough on. So, I named Romain captain again. Darbs was fine, he just got on with it and gave a fantastic display. Plus, we have got a lot of leaders in that dressing room and it showed in the second half against Millwall.”

Darby’s return could be followed by that of James Hanson, who is pencilled in for tomorrow’s reserve team game at Burton along with Matthew Kilgallon and Filipe Morais.

New signing Marc McNulty and Haris Vuckic are also expected to feature, while Tony McMahon’s rehab is ahead of schedule and he could be back next week.