Stuart McCall chuffed with Bradford City defending after stalemate with League One leaders Scunthorpe

Stuart McCall was content with his Bradford City side despite a third draw on the spin in League One.

Bradford held leaders Scunthorpe United to a goalless draw as visiting hotshot Josh Morris wasted several opportunities in front of a crowd of 21,874 at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have now drawn 11 of 23 League One matches this season, and remain in the play-off zone having acquired 38 points.

McCall said the Bradford faithful would have gone home happy despite the lack of a goal.

"If I had been a fan I would have enjoyed the match," the boss said.

"The players are giving everything for each other and that is all I can ask.

"There were some big performances and I am pleased with every one of them. "We are working on the right lines and if we keep this togetherness, which we have done, we will keep going well.

"I am disappointed not to win because we started so well. There have been a lot of games when we have missed a lot of chances, but I don't think we missed any great opportunities today.

"There was a lot of good defending, but we just cannot find that one goal."