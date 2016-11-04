Stuart McCall planning changes but insists that Accrington have Bradford’s full attention

MANAGER Stuart McCall insists Bradford City are not taking League Cup conquerors Accrington Stanley lightly tomorrow despite planning to make several changes.

The Bantams host the League Two outfit in the FA Cup first round less than three months after losing on penalties at the Crown Ground following two hours of goalless football.

It was a hugely disappointing start to McCall’s second spell in charge of Bradford, who had been held to a goalless draw at home by Port Vale on the opening day of the League One season. McCall, however, insists his main emotion driving away from Accrington that night was encouragement, a feeling that has been justified by City’s subsequent league form.

“I had been there twice as Bradford manager before and both times we won,” said the City chief, who has been denied permission to play Josh Cullen and Marc McNulty by their parent clubs.

“But we didn’t play as well on either occasion as in that Cup tie. We created so many chances, but just couldn’t score.”

As for tomorrow, McCall added: “We will make changes, but the team will be a strong one because we want to go through. We are definitely not taking Accrington lightly.

“They knocked us out of the League Cup, for a start. They are also, to me, a team that should be in League One this season. Accrington were so unlucky not to go up on the final day of last season.”