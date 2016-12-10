‘That’s entertainment’ - Bradford City manager Stuart McCall happy with players’ ‘endeavour’

BRADFORD CITY missed an opportunity to close the gap on League One’s top two when they were held at Valley parade by Charlton Athletic

A win for Sheffield United at home to Swindon means Stuart McCall’s side are five points outside the automatic promotion spots, with Bolton able to return to the top two if they beat Gillingham on Monday night.

But despite not being able to pick up three points, McCall was remained positive afterwards.

“We were disappointed not to win the game and disappointed not to score, but you can’t be disappointed with our endeavour or our performance,” said McCall.

“We started with a good tempo, but then we rode our luck for about 15 minutes, a shot hit the post and another cleared off the line, but we also had opportunities and Jordy Hiwula could have scored before half-time.

“I thought we were the stronger side in the second half and I always felt we had opportunities to score. Although they have not seen a goal, I think supporters will go home thinking they have been entertained.”

Bradford came closest to breaking the deadlock first when James HAnson saw an effort well-saved in the sixth-minute, before another effort from the front ma was blocked moments later.

Charlton’s Josh Magennis saw an effort cannon off the post in the 13th minute, while a busy Hanson saw a header tipped over at the other end.

Nicky Law went close from the edge of the box for the Bantams in the 35th minute before, three minutes later, Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila saw an effort saved leaving gthe teams to go in level at the break.

The first effort of the second half saw Jordan Botaka denied by Colin Doyle, while Hiwula-Mayifuila went close again twice at the other end for the hosts.

Another Hanson header was smartly saved by Phillips before, shortly before the end, Botaka’s effort was smothered by Doyle.

The only black mark for the visitors - who will have been delighted with the point - was seeing patrick Bauer dismissed for a second bookable offence shortly before the end,

Bradford City: Doyle, Meredith,Knight-Percival, Vincelot, Darby, Law, Dieng, Cullen, Marshall (Morais 89), Hanson, Hiwula (McNulty 83). Subs Not Used: Sattelmaier, Vuckic, McArdle, Devine, McMahon.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Chicksen, Bauer, Pearce (Teixeira 4), Konsa, Ajose (Jackson 77), Ulvestad, Crofts, Botaka (Hanlan 90), Magennis, Novak. Subs Not Used: Foley, Johnson, Mitov, Umerah.

Referee: Mark Haywood (West Yorkshire).

