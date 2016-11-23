That was for Bobby Campbell – Bradford City boss Stuart McCall honours club legend

Stuart McCall has dedicated Bradford City’s victory over Northampton Town on Tuesday night to the late Bobby Campbell.

Club legend Campbell passed away last week and in a fitting tribute, James Hanson headed a second-half winner against Northampton Town to keep the Bantams in the League One promotion hunt.

Bradford manager McCall said: “It was almost written in the stars.

READ MORE - Leon Wobschall’s report from Valley Parade

“It was quite fitting that Hans (James Hanson) with that number nine on his back should pop up and get the winner with a header.

“It just shows some things are meant to be. I’m sure the big man (Bobby Campbell) will be looking down and smiling - this one was definitely for him.

“I thought it was the perfect night really. The tribute for Bobby before the match from the club and the supporters was spot-on.

“The game itself, we were just lacking the goals.

“We played some really good stuff at times and got into some great positions. I really enjoyed our play.

“It was a bit nervy at the end but we still ran out deserved winners.

“Northampton made it difficult for us, no doubt, they put (Marc) Richards on in the second half with (Alex) Revell and we had to defend well.

“Doyley has pulled off one great save near the end.

“We would have liked to have got more than one goal to kill the game off earlier but hopefully the fans have gone home entertained.”