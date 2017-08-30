Transfer Latest: Wells switch boosts Bantams | Tigers bring in Burton star | Boro bolster defence

NAHKI WELLS is today expected to complete his switch from Huddersfield Town to Burnley – and earn former club Bradford City a cash windfall.

The Bermuda international, into the final year of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, travelled to Turf Moor yesterday to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical after agreement was reached over a fee.

Reading were last month linked with a £10m switch for Wells but the Clarets’ offer is understood to be someway below that figure. Nevertheless, the deal – provided there are no late hiccups – will bring a welcome financial boost to the striker’s old club.

Bradford sold Wells to Huddersfield in January, 2014, for an initial £1.25m. A series of add-ons were included in the deal that, so far, have seen the Bantams bank around £1.825m.

The Yorkshire Post understands a further £50,000 will be paid to the League One club by their neighbours once the transfer is finalised, while City will then receive 15 per cent of any profit made on the striker by the Terriers.

Wells is expected to be out for another six weeks following surgery to remove a screw from his ankle – meaning he will have to watch from the sidelines when Town take on Sean Dyche’s Clarets at Turf Moor on September 23.

Joost van Aken

City, meanwhile, yesterday signed Bury’s Alan Thompson on a season-long loan deal to end Stuart McCall’s search for a right-sided defender to replace Rory McArdle. He is away on international duty with Northern Ireland so is not available for Saturday’s televised clash with Bristol Rovers.

Elsewhere, Hull City have completed the £2.1m capture of Burton Albion attacking midfielder, Jackson Irvine.

The Australian international netted 10 times in 2016-17 and was named as the Brewers’ player of the season as Nigel Clough’s men stayed up against all the odds.

Middlesbrough have sealed a £2.5m deal for Ryan Shotton of Birmingham City. Sheffield Wednesday have also bolstered their defence with the arrival of SC Heerenveen defender Joost van Aken on a four-year deal after an undisclosed fee had been agreed with the Dutch club.

The 23-year-old was wanted by Lazio and Turkish Cup winners Konyaspor but opted for Hillsborough to boost an area of Carlos Carvalhal’s squad that has been under strength for more than a year.