Walsall 1 Bradford City 1: McCall frustrated by tenth draw in League One

Stuart McCall rued a frustrating afternoon after his Bradford City side drew for the tenth time this season at midtable Walsall.

Jordy Hiwula cancelled out an early strike for the hosts in the second half to leave Bradford fourth and in the League One promotion mix heading into Christmas.

Bradford had the better of the opening stages and Hiwula saw an effort expertly stopped by visiting stopper Neil Etheridge.

The hosts began to grow in to the game as the first half progressed and James O'Connor headed wide on the half hour.

Hiwula was denied again before the break but it was the hosts who took the lead in the second half when former Aston Villa midfielder Isaiah Osbourne lashed home from a tight angle.

Walsall were only in front for five minutes, however, as Hiwula made amends for a swing and a miss seconds earlier by smashing the ball into the roof of the net when it arrived back at his feet.

McCall said: "It was a frustrating afternoon. We can play better, we know that. But we worked their keeper, we did better in that respect. We got a lot more shots off.

"We went all out to win the game. It was just disappointing we didn't

"Effort and desire-wise, we were fully committed but we probably just didn't show enough care in the final third late on.

"We got a bit too desperate because of how much we wanted to win the game. "Jordy got one goal and possibly could have had a hat-trick but to be fair, the lads were saying before the game that the goalmouth was very bumpy and bobbly."