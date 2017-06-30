Breaking news: David Wagner signs new deal at Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner has signed a new two-year deal.

The German, 45, agreed a new contract in principle earlier this month and the terms has now been officially agreed and signed following his return from holiday.

Dynamic duo: Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle after winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Wagner’s assistant, Christoph Buhler, has also agreed a new two-year contract.

Wagner’s outstanding feats with Huddersfield last term, which saw the club achieve a historic first promotion to the Premier League and return to the top flight for the first time since 1971-72, had seen him attract the attention of a host of rival clubs in England and back in his native Germany.

Aston Villa, West Ham, Wolfsburg and Ingolstadt have all shown firm interest in Wagner in the past year, with a number of other clubs linked with moves and expressing an interest in his services.

But the former Borussia Dortmund 2 coach, who was appointed as Town head coach in November, 2015, has now reaffirmed his commitment to the club and desire to lead them to new heights.

