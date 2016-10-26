Bring on Liverpool says Leeds United hero Marco Silvestri

SHOOTOUT hero Marco Silvestri is dreaming of an EFL Cup quarter-final at Liverpool after guiding Leeds United past Norwich City in the last 16.

Silvestri produced a string of fine saves during Tuesday night’s fourth round epic at Elland Road which ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and 2-2 after extra-time.

But the Italian shot-stopper saved his best until last with the 25-year-old saving three penalties in the 3-2 shootout win over Norwich.

Spot-kicks from Alex Pritchard, Steven Naismith and Robbie Brady were all saved by Silvestri - who had a very clear idea of who he saw as the ultimate catch in tonight’s quarter-final draw.

Asked who or where he fancied most in the last eight, Silvestri replied: “Anfield. When I was in young in Italy, a lot of times Sky Sports showed Liverpool’s match and every time I watched it because I loved the atmosphere at Anfield which I think is one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I think the fans hope to go to Old Trafford against Manchester I think! But they are excited because we are in the quarter finals now so Tuesday night’s win was very important.”

Leeds are one of two Championship clubs left in the competition along with Newcastle United.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Hull City are also already through and they will be joined by the winners of tonight’s ties between Manchester United and Manchester City, West Ham United and Chelsea, and Southampton and Sunderland.

The draw will take place after the conclusion of the Manchester derby with the quarter-finals staged on either Tuesday, November 29 or Wednesday, November 30.