Brown sees red as Guiseley exit FA Cup

Ten-man Guiseley narrowly lost to Lincoln City 2-1 and exited the FA Cup at the 4th qualifying round stage.

Lincoln almost took the lead with under a minute gone, when a ball was thread through to Harry Anderson but he was bravely denied by Dan Atkinson.

The away side were keeping most of the possession but Guiseley nearly got the opening goal when Michael Rankine aimed a pass across the face of goal, Adam Boyes looked certain to score but the ball was cleared in the nick of time for City.

Lincoln were able to break the deadlock just before half-time, Theo Robinson took advantage of hesitation in the Guiseley defence and fired an effort in from 20 yards out.

The visitors ended the half with a goal and started it with another one when Robinson was found in the area after a well-worked move and he slotted home.

Guiseley though were not down and out and halved the deficit when Nicky Clee crossed to Adam Boyes who controlled the pass well and fired home.

The hosts’ momentum was knocked though when Connor Brown was shown a straight red card for a challenge that many deemed a yellow at worst on the initial viewing and in the end they couldn’t find the equaliser.

Guiseley: D Atkinson, Brown, Lawlor, Hatfield, Boyes, Rankine (Cassidy 85) Clee (Preston 85) Williams, Purver, Walton (Hylton 80), R Atkinson. Unused substitutes: Lowe, Johnson, Dickinson, Palmer

Lincoln City: Farman, Wood, Habergham, Waterfall, Robinson (Power 80) Rhead (Muldoon 75), Hawkridge, Anderson, Beevers, Raggett, Woodyard. Unused substitutes: Fixter, McMenemy, Andersen, Walker, McCombe

Referee: A Miller.