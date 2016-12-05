Burton 2 Rotherham Utd 1: Emotions run high for Millers’ caretaker boss Paul Warne

Paul Warne was holding back the tears after his first game as Rotherham’s caretaker manager ended in defeat.

Fitness coach Warne was placed at the helm after the Millers’ season was plunged into further turmoil on Monday when Kenny Jackett resigned after just five games in charge to leave the club looking for their third manager of a dismal campaign and sixth since September, 2015.

It was a familiar story at the Pirelli Stadium as they slipped to a 15th game without a win – a run that leaves them 13 points adrift of safety and almost certain for relegation.

They were undone by a goal in each half by Jackson Irvine and Matty Palmer, with Tom Adeyemi netting a consolation with the final action of the game.

An emotional Warne said: “It’s difficult, I gave everything I could, and I am sorry that it’s not enough, it’s hard to take. I did every single thing I could and I am disappointed because we didn’t give the fans anything.

“I honestly believed if there was a soccer god, we would have won.

“I am not religious but I believe in fate. I tried to put that into the lads and they gave everything.

“There is no more for me to give. I thought stupidly that would be enough to win the game but I was wrong.

“No one wanted to win this game more than me, this is my life, this is everything.

“No one is more devastated than me. I wanted to win for the fans, for myself, for my family and for the lads and I just thought that (Saturday) would be that day.”

Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, Mousinho, Turner, Akins, Naylor (Choudhury 75), Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O’Grady (Flanagan 86), Ward (Miller 79). Unused substitutes: Williamson, Bywater, McCrory, Harness.

Rotherham United: Price, Fisher, Ball, Wood, Mattock, Taylor (Yates 67), Adeyemi, Vaulks, Forde (Newell 67), Brown, Ward. Unused substitutes: Kelly, Fry, Blackstock, Belaid, Bilboe.

Referee: C Kavanagh (Lancashire).