Bury 0 Bradford City 2: Marshall’s magic does the trick for Bantams

Stuart McCall hailed ‘a fantastic goal’ from winger Mark Marshall as fourth-placed Bradford City took another step towards the play-offs with their fifth win in seven matches at relegation-threatened Bury.

The result leaves them six points clear of seventh-placed Southend with four games left.

The Bantams dominated a goalless first half without being able to apply the finishing touch.

However, Marshall broke the deadlock after 56 minutes, cutting in from the right before unleashing a super, low left-shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Charlie Wyke put the result beyond doubt in the 84th minute, tapping the ball into the net after substitute Jordy Hiwula’s low cross beat goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

McCall said: “It was a really important win for us, but it doesn’t guarantee anything. We controlled large parts of the game and had the best chances

“However, we knew we might have to be patient and we told the lads not to be nervy and uptight if it was 0-0 at half-time.

“We needed a bit of magic and that was a fantastic goal by Mark. He is one of the best two-footed players I have ever worked with. He is so difficult for full-backs.”

Bury’s best chance fell to leading scorer James Vaughan in the 38th minute. His shot was deflected for what should have been a corner by Bantams goalkeeper Colin Doyle, but referee Trevor Kettle did not spot the save and the former Huddersfield player was booked for kicking the ball away in frustration.

Bury: Murphy, Jones (Moore 29, Lowe71), Barnett, Kay, Cameron Burgess, Leigh, Styles, Caddis, Mellis (Scott Burgess 81), George Miller, Vaughan. Unused substitutes: Ben Williams, Pope, Bryan, Pennant.

Bradford City: Doyle, McMahon, McArdle, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall (Dieng 75), Cullen, Vincelot, B Clarke (Law 62), Wyke, Jones (Hiwula 70). Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Darby, Toner, Devine.

Referee: T Kettle (Rutland).