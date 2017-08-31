Candidates get in line to succeed ousted Adam Lockwood at Guiseley

GUISELEY will announce a permanent successor to Adam Lockwood next week following his sacking on Wednesday evening.

Lockwood paid the price for the Lions’ disappointing start to the National League campaign, which has seen them pick up just five points from a possible 21 at the start of the season, winning just one of their opening seven fixtures.

The third-from-bottom Nethermoor outfit, who have produced underwhelming performances in their last two matches against FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United, visit Leyton Orient tomorrow afternoon.

A mixture of existing coaching staff and senior players have prepared the team for the fixture in the capital with a training session taking place last night.

Players were updated on the situation last night by chairman James Ferguson, with a view to reaching an interim solution as to who will take caretaker-charge of the side at the weekend with staff and players having travelled down this morning.

The club will turn their attentions towards appointing Lockwood’s full-time successor following the game at Orient.

Former Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Guiseley are understood to have received a number of applications from interested individuals and agents following the decision to part company with Lockwood after just under a year in charge.

The former Doncaster Rovers and Yeovil player was appointed on September 22 of last year after a caretaker spell in charge following the axing of Mark Bower.

Speculation has already linked former Barrow and Mansfield boss Paul Cox with the position.

Cox recently left the Bluebirds and was spotted at Guiseley’s Bank Holiday Monday game against Hartlepool United at Nethermoor.

A Lions spokesperson said: “There are lots of people (managers) out of work and the job is quite an attractive one because of the level it is at.

“The board are determined that this one (appointment) is absolutely right as they continue to try and take the club forward. The short-term priority is just to get this weekend out of the way and see where we go from there. We will not leave it too long as time ticks by and we don’t want to leave it too long.

“We hope to have somebody in place by the time when play Eastleigh (on September 9).”

Announcing the exit of Lockwood and assistant manager Dave Penney in a brief statement on Wednesday evening, the club said: “We wish to place on record our thanks to Adam and Dave – in particular for their efforts in keeping the club in the National League last season.”